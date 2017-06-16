Slate’s parenting podcast on growing up biracial

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Teenage Invasion” Edition
Carvell’s teenage son joins Slate’s parenting podcast to discuss growing up biracial.
Listen now:
Rebecca Lavoie and Carvell Wallace are joined by Ezra Wallace, Carvell’s teenage son, to discuss what it’s like to grow up biracial. Also: triumphs and fails, recommendations, and, in a special lightning round, Ezra tells us whether Carvell can be trusted.
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends the podcast Ear Hustle from Radiotopia.
- Ezra recommends the website Common Sense Media.
- Carvell recommends the family game Apples to Apples.
email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today's show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you'd like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.