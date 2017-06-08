Slate’s Parenting Podcast: Yes, 2-Year-Olds Can Empathize

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Empathy Redux” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast gets help with a question it screwed up the first time.
Listen now:
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe revisit a question from the May 25 episode, with some help from UCLA researcher Nicole McDonald, who studies the development of empathy. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, Slate contributor Isaac Butler describes how an inopportune metaphor screwed up his family’s morning.
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends sending your kids on a photography scavenger hunt.
- Gabe recommends David Wiesner’s Flotsam.
- Carvell recommends Google Slides.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.