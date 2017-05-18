 Slate’s parenting podcast on what media is appropriate for kids and what to do about the N-word.

Slate’s Parenting Podcast Asks What You Should Let Your Kids Watch

Mom and Dad Are Fighting
May 18 2017 2:26 PM

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Porn, Actually” Edition

Listen to Slate’s parenting podcast about what you let your kids watch and what to do about the N-word.

Listen now:

On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe’s triumph/fail segment leads to a discussion of the N-word: what happened when Rebecca’s son heard a classmate using it and how Carvell handles it with his kids. Then, a discussion of media filtering. What movies, books, songs do the panelists fight over with their kids?

And on Slate Plus this week, Slate writer Rebecca Onion is back, with an update—and a shocking twist!—to the saga of the hippie nanny in the woods.

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.