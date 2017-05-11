When Prank Videos Go Way Too Far, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

 Slate’s parenting podcast on the DaddyOFive YouTube channel and spending time together after a divorce.

May 11 2017 2:20 PM

On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe discuss the controversial YouTube channel DaddyOFive, in which Mike and Heather Martin played sometimes troubling pranks on their children. Then they tackle a question from a listener who’s going through an amicable divorce and isn’t sure how much to accede to her children’s requests for the family to spend time together. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, Slate designer Holly Allen wants to know if she should let her twin sons go to the neighborhood playground alone.

Discussed on the show:

Recommendations:

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.