When Prank Videos Go Way Too Far, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Dude, Where’s My Car” Edition
Listen to Slate’s parenting podcast about disturbing pranks and scheduling family time after a divorce.
Listen now:
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe discuss the controversial YouTube channel DaddyOFive, in which Mike and Heather Martin played sometimes troubling pranks on their children. Then they tackle a question from a listener who’s going through an amicable divorce and isn’t sure how much to accede to her children’s requests for the family to spend time together. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, Slate designer Holly Allen wants to know if she should let her twin sons go to the neighborhood playground alone.
Discussed on the show:
- Guardian summary of the DaddyOFive story.
- Mike and Heather Martin’s apology video.
- YouTuber Philip DeFranco’s report contains clips from the videos, some of which are disturbing.
Recommendations:
- Gabe recommends Joan Aiken’s Arabel and Mortimer series, especially in audiobook format.
- Rebecca recommends the rebooted One Day at a Time, available on Netflix.
- Carvell recommends Saturday morning family meetings.
Follow us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Mom and Dad Are Fighting every week. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Mom and Dad Are Fighting:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.