Slate’s Parenting Podcast Asks: Can You Teach Empathy to a 2-Year-Old?

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Here’s Steve Instead of Carvell” Edition
Listen to Slate’s parenting podcast discuss how young is too young to teach empathy, and what to do about a boy who dominates his little brother.
Listen now:
On this week’s episode, Gabe, Rebecca, and special guest Steve Lickteig, executive producer of Slate podcasts, answer questions from listeners about a hostile sibling relationship, and how to teach empathy to a 2-year-old. Plus: three solid triumphs and three actionable recommendations. And on Slate Plus this week, Slate staff writer Joshua Keating on surviving his infant son’s first train trip.
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends Blue’s Clues: Blue’s Big Musical Movie.
- Steve recommends Cynthia Rylant’s Lighthouse Family series.
- Gabe recommends using one child as an implement to bonk another, larger child.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.