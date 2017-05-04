How to Tell Your Child You’ve Fired Her Beloved Nanny, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Touchhole” Edition
Listen to Slate’s parenting podcast about when to go back to work and how to tell your child you fired her beloved nanny.
Listen now:
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe answer questions from listeners about whether to go back to work after having a child, getting your kids back on track after a vacation, and what to tell your child when you’ve fired her beloved nanny. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, Slate editor-in-chief and Culture Gabfest host Julia Turner discusses a bedtime triumph she fears might be turning into a fail.
Recommendations:
- Gabe recommends Maurice Sendak’s In the Night Kitchen.
- Carvell recommends How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life by Lilly Singh.
- Rebecca recommends the card game Asshole.
Also discussed: My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, Vol. 2.
Outro song: Fifth Harmony, “Bo$$”
Follow us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Mom and Dad Are Fighting every week. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Mom and Dad Are Fighting:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.