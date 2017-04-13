Slate’s Parenting Podcast on How to Be a Parent When Your Own Parent Is Dying

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Deathbed Sandwich Generation” Edition
Listen to Slate’s parenting podcast about being a parent when your own parent is approaching death.
Listen now:
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe talk about the protracted end of Rebecca’s stepfather’s life. How should she expect her kids to behave while their grandfather is dying? Does death always involve so many logistics?
Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and, in the Slate Plus segment, Slate deputy editor John Swansburg shares a parenting fail involving his daughter’s extreme aversion to Sesame Street.
Recommendations:
- Gabe recommends this video.
- Carvell recommends playing charades.
- Rebecca recommends subscribing to the Week.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.