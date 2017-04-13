Slate’s Parenting Podcast on How to Be a Parent When Your Own Parent Is Dying

 Slate’s parenting podcast discusses being a parent when your own parent is approaching death.

April 13 2017 2:12 PM

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Deathbed Sandwich Generation” Edition

Listen to Slate’s parenting podcast about being a parent when your own parent is approaching death.

On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe talk about the protracted end of Rebecca’s stepfather’s life. How should she expect her kids to behave while their grandfather is dying? Does death always involve so many logistics?

Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and, in the Slate Plus segment, Slate deputy editor John Swansburg shares a parenting fail involving his daughter’s extreme aversion to Sesame Street.

Recommendations:

Recommendations:

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.