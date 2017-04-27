Bible Movies and Rising Rents, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Bible Movies” Edition
On this week’s episode, Gabriel Roth and Carvell Wallace talk about Carvell’s family’s struggle with Bay Area gentrification, then answer listener questions about relatives who send the kids unpleasant Christian movies and siblings who like to play husband and wife.
This week on Slate Plus, Dan Kois gives an update at the end of the first leg of his family’s round-the-world trip.
Recommendations:
- Carvell recommends using a “story timer.”
- Gabe recommends Laurie Berkner’s Favorite Classic Kids’ Songs. (Here’s a Spotify link.)
