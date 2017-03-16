Designer Genes, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Designer Genes” Edition
Listen to Slate’s parenting podcast about reproductive technology and preparing for adolescence.
Listen now:
On this week’s episode, Slate editor Gabriel Roth and writer Carvell Wallace talk about the looming iceberg of adolescence and how to prepare for it. Then they talk to Bonnie Rochman, author of The Gene Machine: How Genetic Technologies Are Changing the Way We Have Kids—and the Kids We Have, about reproductive science and its complicated future. (An excerpt from the book appeared on Slate earlier this month.)
Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and a listener call about how to get your kid up and out the door in the morning.
Recommendations:
- Carvell recommends a weekly internet show-and-tell that he calls Link Roundup.
- Gabe recommends the Will books by Olof and Lena Landström
Podcast produced by Zack Dinerstein.