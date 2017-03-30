Your Best Parenting Hacks on Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Sperm in Top Hats” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast on listeners’ best hacks for family life.
Listen now:
On this week’s episode, Rebecca Lavoie, Gabriel Roth, and Carvell Wallace talk about the parenting hacks listeners suggested on the show’s Facebook page. They take two calls from listeners—one who wonders about psychotropic medication for her child and another who’s not sure what to do with all the money her son finds on the street. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more.
This week on Slate Plus, Rebecca Onion returns to update us on her child care dilemma. Did she go with the sterile municipal day care or the magical-but-flaky-seeming caregiver at the end of the wooded dirt road?
Rebecca recommends watching the same thing your kid is watching—but separately.
Gabe recommends It’s Not the Stork!: A Book About Girls, Boys, Babies, Bodies, Families, and Friends—which he compares favorably to this book, which gives the episode its title.
Carvell recommends A Pebble for Your Pocket by Thich Nhat Hanh.
Podcast produced by Zack Dinerstein.