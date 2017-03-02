Goodbye Allison! We’ll Never Forget Your Many Spectacular Parenting Fails.

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Allison’s Viking Funeral” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast sends off one of its founding hosts in style.
Listen now:
On this week’s episode, Slate editors Allison Benedikt and Gabriel Roth talk to teacher and writer Matthew Dicks about parent-teacher conferences and how to get the most out of them. Then, Dan Kois joins us to send Allison off in style, with a recap of her most spectacular parenting fails and guest testimonials from her family. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and a call from a child-free listener about maintaining friendships when one side has kids and the other doesn’t.
This week on Slate Plus, Dan Kois reports from New Zealand on an especially gory parenting fail.
Recommendations:
• Allison recommends Mrs. Doubtfire, the 1993 Chris Columbus comedy starring Robin Williams and Sally Field.
• Gabe recommends Drama, a graphic novel by Raina Telgemeier.
Podcast produced by Zack Dinerstein.