Who’s the Boss? In Today’s Families, It’s Increasingly the Children, Says This Economist.

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Teenage Life Coach” Edition
Listen to Slate’s parenting podcast about who runs the family, who does the homework, and how to form a parental cartel.
On this week’s episode, Slate editor Gabriel Roth and guest host Rebecca Lavoie talk to economist Gustavo Torrens about a new paper arguing that power within the family is shifting from the father to the children.
Then they discuss homework. Gabe’s kindergartener has just started getting homework, and he has no idea when he’s supposed to do it with her. Rebecca, who’s been dealing with this issue for years, has recently found a solution for her teenage son.
Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and a listener call about an 11-year-old boy who’s being mean to his younger brother.
This week on Slate Plus, Allison Benedikt swings by to update us on her son’s basketball team’s progress and to describe the triumph that ensued when she decided to enroll him in Hebrew school.
Discussed on the show:
- “When Children Rule: Parenting in Modern Families,” a paper by Sebastian Galiani, Matthew Staiger, and Gustavo Torrens
- A Wall Street Journal article on “When Children Rule”
Recommendations:
Rebecca recommends My So-Called Life and playing video games with your kids.
Gabe recommends I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark.
Podcast produced by Zack Dinerstein.