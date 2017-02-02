Child Care Will Make You Go Broke

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Child Care War Machine” Edition
Listen to Slate’s parenting podcast about the cost of child care, vanishing boy-girl friendships, and sports-parent fails.
Listen now:
On this week’s episode, Slate editors Allison Benedikt and Gabriel Roth talk to Bryce Covert, economic policy editor at ThinkProgress, about the high cost of child care in America and the history of attempts to lower it.
Then they discuss friendships between boys and girls—why do they disappear in preschool, and can we do anything about it? Diane Levin, professor of early childhood education at Wheelock College, has some answers.
Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and a listener call about buying gifts for a football-mad kid when you disapprove of the game.
This week on Slate Plus, Slate staff writer Will Oremus shares a long-term ongoing low-grade parenting fail involving a small boy and a cat.
Items discussed on the show:
- “Having a Child Will Bankrupt You” by Bryce Covert
- Beyond Remote-Controlled Childhood: Teaching Children in the Media Age by Diane Levin
Recommendations:
- Gabe recommends hosting a talk show with your young children.
- Allison recommends A Series of Unfortunate Events on Netflix, From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler by E. L. Konigsburg, and Bill Watterson’s Calvin and Hobbes.
Podcast produced by Zack Dinerstein.