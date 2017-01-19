 Sperm-donation families and social media rules, on Mom and Dad Are Fighting.

The Strictest Rules for Social Media Are the Ones Kids Make for One Another

The Strictest Rules for Social Media Are the Ones Kids Make for One Another

Slate
Mom and Dad Are Fighting
Slate's parenting podcast.
Jan. 19 2017 10:06 AM

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Sad Laura Ashley Bat Mitzvah Dress” Edition

Listen to Slate’s parenting podcast about sperm-donation families and social media rules.

160606_MDAF_PodcastArt_02

Listen now:

To subscribe in iTunes, click here.

Advertisement

On this week’s episode, Slate editor Gabriel Roth and writer Lizzie Skurnick talk about Lizzie’s son, Javier, and the unusual extended family she’s created with the other mothers who’ve had children using sperm from the same donor. Then they talk to Devorah Heitner, author of Screenwise: Helping Kids Thrive (and Survive) in Their Digital World, about the rules adolescents create for themselves on social media. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and a listener calls to ask whether to take her daughter to this weekend’s Women’s March on Washington.

This week on Slate Plus, Allison Benedikt stops by to describe a really tricky parenting fail, and asks listeners for help.

Items discussed on the show:

Advertisement

Recommendations:

Follow us on Facebook, and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Mom and Dad Are Fighting every week. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus podcast link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Mom and Dad Are Fighting:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Podcast produced by Zack Dinerstein.