The Strictest Rules for Social Media Are the Ones Kids Make for One Another

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Sad Laura Ashley Bat Mitzvah Dress” Edition
Listen to Slate’s parenting podcast about sperm-donation families and social media rules.
On this week’s episode, Slate editor Gabriel Roth and writer Lizzie Skurnick talk about Lizzie’s son, Javier, and the unusual extended family she’s created with the other mothers who’ve had children using sperm from the same donor. Then they talk to Devorah Heitner, author of Screenwise: Helping Kids Thrive (and Survive) in Their Digital World, about the rules adolescents create for themselves on social media. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and a listener calls to ask whether to take her daughter to this weekend’s Women’s March on Washington.
This week on Slate Plus, Allison Benedikt stops by to describe a really tricky parenting fail, and asks listeners for help.
Items discussed on the show:
- How Lizzie chose her sperm donor
- “Rules for Social Media, Created by Kids”
- Devorah Heitner’s website, Raising Digital Natives
- Activist Mama’s Guide to Taking Kids to a March
Recommendations:
- Gabe recommends sudoku from a sudoku-for-kids book like this one.
- Lizzie recommends At the Same Moment, Around the World by Clotilde Perrin.
Podcast produced by Zack Dinerstein.