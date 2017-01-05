Forget Newborns. It’s Hardest to Be the Parent of Middle School–Aged Kids.

Listen to Mom and Dad Are Fighting by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s parenting podcast, Slate editors Allison Benedikt and Gabriel Roth talk to psychologist Suniya Luthar, a professor at Arizona State University, about why parenting middle school–aged kids is so tough. Then, Slate editor Sam Adams calls in to discuss the kid-appropriateness of Rogue One. Plus parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and a listener call about foster children and homophobia.

This week on Slate Plus, Slate columnist Michelle Goldberg shares a winter break triumph.

Gabe recommends taking your kids on a double decker bus in London, if at all possible.

Allison recommends The Alien Adventures of Finn Caspian, a serial sci-fi podcast for kids.

Follow us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.