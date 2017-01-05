Forget Newborns. It’s Hardest to Be the Parent of Middle School–Aged Kids.

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The Hardest Age Edition
On this week’s parenting podcast, Slate editors Allison Benedikt and Gabriel Roth talk to psychologist Suniya Luthar, a professor at Arizona State University, about why parenting middle school–aged kids is so tough. Then, Slate editor Sam Adams calls in to discuss the kid-appropriateness of Rogue One. Plus parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and a listener call about foster children and homophobia.
This week on Slate Plus, Slate columnist Michelle Goldberg shares a winter break triumph.
Items discussed on the show:
- “What It Feels Like to Be a Mother,” a new study by Suniya Luthar and Lucia Ciciolla.
- The NPR story “Being Mom to a Middle Schooler Can Be the Toughest Gig of All,” which highlighted Luthar and Ciciolla’s study.
- “Take the Kids and Don’t Feel Guilty,” A.O. Scott’s 2008 column on taking his children to PG-13– and R-rated movies.
Recommendations:
Gabe recommends taking your kids on a double decker bus in London, if at all possible.
Allison recommends The Alien Adventures of Finn Caspian, a serial sci-fi podcast for kids.
