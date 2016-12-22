Saying Goodbye to a Beloved Host of Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The See Ya, Dan Kois Edition
Listen to Slate’s parenting podcast about school diversity and Dan Kois.
Listen to Mom and Dad Are Fighting
On this week’s parenting podcast, Slate editors Allison Benedikt and Dan Kois talk to an Arlington, Virginia high school junior about his fight against school segregation. And then, it’s Dan’s final episode as co-host. We give him a heartfelt sendoff. Plus parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and a listener call about gender norms.
This week on Slate Plus, we keep the spotlight on Dan, who tells us all about how preparations for his family’s trip around the world are going.
Items discussed on the show:
- Washington Post coverage of the school rezoning fight in Arlington, Virginia.
- Matthew Herrity’s open letter to the Arlington County School Board.
- A Commonwealth Institute report on racial and income inequality in Virginia and U.S. schools.
- The episode when Dan considered forcing his daughters to get IUDs.
- The episode when Dan declared that he would only be getting his children one Christmas gift each.
- The episode when Dan dissed stay-at-home moms.
- The episode when Dan told a story about sorta helping two kids in a hot car.
- The episode when Dan talked about his unmatched socks fail.
Recommendations:
Dan recommends this Quartz piece on even Apple acknowledging that iPads aren’t great in the classroom, as Dan has been saying all along.
Allison recommends the beautiful and fun picture book Undercover: One of These Things Is Almost Like the Others, by Bastien Contraire.
Podcast produced by Zack Dinerstein.