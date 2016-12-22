Saying Goodbye to a Beloved Host of Slate’s Parenting Podcast

 Mom and Dad Are Fighting: School diversity and Dan Kois.

Dec. 22 2016 7:45 AM

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The See Ya, Dan Kois Edition

Listen to Slate's parenting podcast about school diversity and Dan Kois.

Listen to Mom and Dad Are Fighting by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s parenting podcast, Slate editors Allison Benedikt and Dan Kois talk to an Arlington, Virginia high school junior about his fight against school segregation. And then, it’s Dan’s final episode as co-host. We give him a heartfelt sendoff. Plus parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and a listener call about gender norms.

This week on Slate Plus, we keep the spotlight on Dan, who tells us all about how preparations for his family’s trip around the world are going.

Items discussed on the show:

Recommendations:

Dan recommends this Quartz piece on even Apple acknowledging that iPads aren’t great in the classroom, as Dan has been saying all along.

Allison recommends the beautiful and fun picture book Undercover: One of These Things Is Almost Like the Others, by Bastien Contraire.

Podcast produced by Zack Dinerstein.

Allison Benedikt is Slate’s news director. Follow her on Twitter.

Dan Kois edits and writes for Slate’s culture department. He is writing a book called How to Be a Family and co-writing, with Isaac Butler, an oral history of Angels in America.