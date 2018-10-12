What Is It Like to Be Unwelcome in the Country You Call Home?

Dear America
Journalist and founder of Define American, Jose Antonio Vargas shares his experience of being undocumented in America.
Listen to Episode No. 221 of Live at Politics and Prose:
On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Jose Antonio Vargas discusses his book Dear America at Politics and Prose.
