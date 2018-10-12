 Jose Antonio Vargas discusses being undocumented in his book Dear America.

What Is It Like to Be Unwelcome in the Country You Call Home?

Oct. 12 2018 7:00 AM

Dear America

Journalist and founder of Define American, Jose Antonio Vargas shares his experience of being undocumented in America.

Listen to Episode No. 221 of Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, ​Jose Antonio Vargas ​discusses his book ​Dear America​ at Politics and Prose​.

