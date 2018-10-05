 Joanne B. Freeman discusses congressional violence in The Field of Blood.

In the 1800s, Americans Expected Their Congressmen to Fight for Their Rights—Literally

Live at Politics and Prose
Oct. 5 2018 7:00 AM

The Field of Blood

Congress may be polarized today, but it’s nothing like the 1800s when brawling and bullying were the norm.

Listen to Episode No. 220 of Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Joanne B. Freeman discusses her book The Field of Blood: Violence in Congress and the Road to Civil War at Politics and Prose.

