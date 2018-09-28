 Jules Feiffer discusses The Ghost Script.

Jules Feiffer Redefined His Mortality by Learning a New Art Form in His 80s

Jules Feiffer Redefined His Mortality by Learning a New Art Form in His 80s

Sept. 28 2018 7:00 AM

Still Beginning

Cartoonist Jules Feiffer fulfilled a childhood dream by learning how to draw graphic novels in his 80s.

Listen to Episode No. 219 of Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Jules Feiffer discusses his graphic novel, The Ghost Script, at Politics and Prose.

You can watch a video of this talk or a playlist of videos from other readings that have featured in this podcast feed.

