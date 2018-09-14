 John Kerry on his book Every Day Is Extra.

John Kerry Has Some Thoughts on the Mueller Investigation

Sept. 14 2018 7:00 AM

Every Day Is Extra

After Vietnam, John Kerry felt called to a life of service to honor those who never made it home.

Listen to Episode No. 217 of Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, John Kerry discusses his book Every Day Is Extra at Politics and Prose.

You can watch a video of this talk or a playlist of videos from other readings that have featured in this podcast feed.

Podcast production by Tom Warren.