When Rights Become Privileges: Chris Hedges on America’s Slide Into Authoritarianism

America: The Farewell Tour
Chris Hedges describes the flashing warning signs of the “inevitable collapse of the American empire.”
Listen to Episode No. 215 of Live at Politics and Prose:
On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Chris Hedges discusses his book America: The Farewell Tour at Politics and Prose.
Advertisement
You can watch a video of this talk as well as a playlist of videos from other readings that have featured in this podcast feed.
Email: books@politics-prose.com
Twitter: @PoliticsProse
Podcast production by Tom Warren.