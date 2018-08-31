 Chris Hedges talks America: The Farewell Tour.

When Rights Become Privileges: Chris Hedges on America’s Slide Into Authoritarianism

When Rights Become Privileges: Chris Hedges on America’s Slide Into Authoritarianism

Slate
Live at Politics and Prose
Today's best authors.
Aug. 31 2018 7:00 AM

America: The Farewell Tour

Chris Hedges describes the flashing warning signs of the “inevitable collapse of the American empire.”

1400x1400_slateplus_politicsprose

Listen to Episode No. 215 of Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Chris Hedges discusses his book America: The Farewell Tour at Politics and Prose.

Advertisement

You can watch a video of this talk as well as a playlist of videos from other readings that have featured in this podcast feed.

Email: books@politics-prose.com
Twitter: @PoliticsProse

Podcast production by Tom Warren.