 Yanis Varoufakis considers talking to his daughter about the economy.

Why Democracies Should be Wary of Economic Experts

June 1 2018 7:30 AM

Adults in the Room

Yanis Varoufakis thinks each citizen has a duty to understand how the economy works.

Listen to Episode No. 202 of Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Yanis Varoufakis discusses his books Adults in the Room and Talking to My Daughter About the Economy

