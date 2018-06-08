 Robert Kuttner wonders whether democracy can survive global capitalism.

Is Hyperglobalism Destroying Democracy?

June 8 2018 7:00 AM

Can Democracy Survive Global Capitalism?

Robert Kuttner looks back to the complementary capitalism and democracy of the New Deal era.

Listen to Episode No. 203 of Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Robert Kuttner discusses his book Can Democracy Survive Global Capitalism?

