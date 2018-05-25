Why Are People Shocked That Donald Trump Acts Like a Technocrat?

The View From Flyover Country
Sarah Kendzior speaks plainly and truthfully about Trump, inequality, and the future of our country.
Listen to Episode No. 201 of Live at Politics and Prose:
On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Sarah Kendzior discusses her book, The View From Flyover Country.
Advertisement
You can watch a video of this talk or a playlist of videos from other readings that have featured in this podcast feed.
Email: books@politics-prose.com
Twitter: @PoliticsProse
Podcast Production by Tom Warren