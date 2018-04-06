Nell Scovell on How Diversity Leads to Better Comedy and the Unifying Power of Dirty Jokes

Just the Funny Parts
Nell Scovell on gender bias in comedy, writing jokes for Obama, and pitching ideas for The Simpsons.
Listen to Episode No. 194 of Live at Politics and Prose:
On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Nell Scovell discusses her book Just the Funny Parts with Alexandra Petri.
You can watch a video of this discussion here, and you can watch a playlist of videos from other readings that have featured in this podcast feed.
Podcast production by Tom Warren.