 Nell Scovell and Alexandra Petri on Just the Funny Parts.

Nell Scovell on How Diversity Leads to Better Comedy and the Unifying Power of Dirty Jokes

Nell Scovell on How Diversity Leads to Better Comedy and the Unifying Power of Dirty Jokes

Slate
Live at Politics and Prose
Today's best authors.
April 6 2018 12:00 PM

Just the Funny Parts

Nell Scovell on gender bias in comedy, writing jokes for Obama, and pitching ideas for The Simpsons.

1400x1400_slateplus_politicsprose

Listen to Episode No. 194 of Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Nell Scovell discusses her book Just the Funny Parts with Alexandra Petri.

Advertisement

You can watch a video of this discussion here, and you can watch a playlist of videos from other readings that have featured in this podcast feed.

Email: books@politics-prose.com
Twitter:@PoliticsProse

Podcast production by Tom Warren.