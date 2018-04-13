 Cecile Richards on Make Trouble and Planned Parenthood.

Cecile Richards Urges Democrats to Take a Stand for Reproductive Rights

Cecile Richards Urges Democrats to Take a Stand for Reproductive Rights

Slate
Live at Politics and Prose
Today's best authors.
April 13 2018 10:21 AM

Make Trouble

Cecile Richards tells young activists that you only live once, so don’t be afraid to make change.

1400x1400_slateplus_politicsprose

Listen to Episode No. 195 of Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Cecile Richards discusses her book Make Trouble.

Advertisement

You can watch a video of this discussion here and you can watch a playlist of videos from other readings that have featured in this podcast feed.

Email: books@politics-prose.com
Twitter: @PoliticsProse

Podcast production by Tom Warren.