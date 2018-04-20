 Anthony Ray Hinton on death row and his new book, The Sun Does Shine.

Anthony Ray Hinton Learned the Hard Way That Justice Is Not Colorblind

April 20 2018 7:00 AM

The Sun Does Shine

Anthony Ray Hinton spent half his life on death row because of the inequalities of our justice system.

Listen to Episode No. 196 of Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Anthony Ray Hinton discusses his book, The Sun Does Shine.

You can watch a video of this discussion here and you can watch a playlist of videos from other readings that have featured in this podcast feed.

