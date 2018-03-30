Sarah McBride Wants to Arm Her Opponents—With Empathy

Tomorrow Will Be Different
Sarah McBride discusses the importance of trans people sharing their stories, with Rep. Joe Kennedy.
Listen to Episode No. 193 of Live at Politics and Prose:
On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Sarah McBride discusses her book, Tomorrow Will Be Different, with Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy.
