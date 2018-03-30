 Sarah McBride and Rep. Joe Kennedy discuss McBride’s new book, Tomorrow Will Be Different.

Sarah McBride Wants to Arm Her Opponents—With Empathy

March 30 2018 7:00 AM

Tomorrow Will Be Different

Sarah McBride discusses the importance of trans people sharing their stories, with Rep. Joe Kennedy.

Listen to Episode No. 193 of Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Sarah McBride discusses her book, Tomorrow Will Be Different, with Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy.

Podcast production by Tom Warren.