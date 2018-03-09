 Robert Reich on his new book, The Common Good.

Robert Reich Wants to Save America’s Soul

Robert Reich Wants to Save America’s Soul

Slate
Live at Politics and Prose
Today's best authors.
March 9 2018 7:00 AM

The Common Good

Robert Reich urges Americans to come together and reverse the vicious cycle of contemporary politics.

1400x1400_slateplus_politicsprose

Listen to Episode No. 190 of Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Robert Reich discusses his new book, The Common Good.

Advertisement

You can watch a video of this discussion, and you can find a playlist of videos from other readings that have featured in this podcast feed.

Email: books@politics-prose.com
Twitter: @PoliticsProse

Podcast production by Tom Warren.