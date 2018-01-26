What Would Martin Do? Examining MLK’s Legacy on Race 50 Years Later

Race in America 2018
White House correspondent April Ryan leads a panel of writers and thinkers on racial issues in 2018 and beyond.
Listen to Episode No. 184 of Live at Politics and Prose:
On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, April Ryan leads a panel discussion on race in America with Mary Frances Berry, Bishop T.D. Jakes, Wesley Lowery, and Jason Riley.
