 A panel on race in America led by April Ryan.

What Would Martin Do? Examining MLK’s Legacy on Race 50 Years Later

What Would Martin Do? Examining MLK’s Legacy on Race 50 Years Later

Slate
Live at Politics and Prose
Today's best authors.
Jan. 26 2018 11:47 AM

Race in America 2018

White House correspondent April Ryan leads a panel of writers and thinkers on racial issues in 2018 and beyond.

1400x1400_slateplus_politicsprose

Listen to Episode No. 184 of Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, April Ryan leads a panel discussion on race in America with Mary Frances Berry, Bishop T.D. Jakes, Wesley Lowery, and Jason Riley.

Advertisement

You can also watch a video of this talk or view a playlist of videos from other readings that have featured in this podcast feed.

Email: books@politics-prose.com
Twitter: @PoliticsProse

Podcast production by Tom Warren.