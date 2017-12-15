Smitten Kitchen’s Deb Perelman on How She Got Into Food Blogging

The Joy of Cooking Blogging
Deb Perelman on blogging, finding culinary inspiration, and dealing with fussy kids.
Listen to Episode No. 179 of Live at Politics and Prose:
On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Deb Perelman discusses her book Smitten Kitchen Every Day.
You can also watch a video of this talk or view a playlist of videos from other readings that have featured in this podcast feed.
