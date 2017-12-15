 Deb Perelman of her new book, Smitten Kitchen Every Day.

Smitten Kitchen’s Deb Perelman on How She Got Into Food Blogging

Live at Politics and Prose
Dec. 15 2017 7:23 AM

The Joy of Cooking Blogging

Deb Perelman on blogging, finding culinary inspiration, and dealing with fussy kids.

Deb Perelman of Smitten Kitchen demonstrates a recipe in 2013 in Lynbrook, New York.

Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images for Humana

Listen to Episode No. 179 of Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Deb Perelman discusses her book Smitten Kitchen Every Day.

You can also watch a video of this talk or view a playlist of videos from other readings that have featured in this podcast feed.

Podcast production by Tom Warren.