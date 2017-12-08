 Carmen Maria Machado reads from her collection Her Body and Other Parties.

Carmen Maria Machado on Her Disgust and Fascination With Writing About the Body

Carmen Maria Machado on Her Disgust and Fascination With Writing About the Body

Slate
Live at Politics and Prose
Today's best authors.
Dec. 8 2017 11:19 AM

Her Body and Other Parties

Carmen Maria Machado reads from her electric new book and talks about breaking the rules of fiction.

1400x1400_slateplus_politicsprose

Listen to Episode No. 178 of Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Carmen Maria Machado reads from and discusses her book Her Body and Other Parties.

Advertisement

You can also watch a video of this talk or view a playlist of videos from other readings that have featured in this podcast feed.

Live at Politics and Prose will appear every Friday.

Email: books@politics-prose.com
Twitter: @PoliticsProse

Podcast production by Tom Warren.