Reza Aslan Explains How We See God as a Divine Version of Ourselves

Humanizing God
Reza Aslan explains how we tend to perceive God as a divine version of ourselves.
Listen to Episode No. 177 of Live at Politics and Prose:
On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Reza Aslan discusses his book God.
Advertisement
You can also watch a video of this talk or view a playlist of videos from other readings that have featured in this podcast feed.
Live at Politics and Prose will appear every Friday in the Slate Daily Podcast and its own feed.
Podcast production by Tom Warren.