Nikki Giovanni Remembers Her Friend Maya Angelou

Live at Politics and Prose
Nov. 17 2017 10:27 AM

A Good Cry

Acclaimed poet and civil rights icon Nikki Giovanni reflects on her past and dreams about the future.

Listen to Episode No. 175 of Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Nikki Giovanni discusses her book A Good Cry.

