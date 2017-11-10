 Khizr Khan on his memoir An American Family.

Khizr Khan Will Always Believe That America Is the Most Generous Nation

Nov. 10 2017 7:19 AM

The Man Behind the Speech

How Khizr Khan fell in love with the American dream.

Listen to Episode No. 174 of Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Khizr Khan discusses his book An American Family.

You can also watch a video of this talk or view a playlist of videos from other readings that have been featured in this podcast feed.

Live at Politics and Prose will appear every Friday in the Slate Daily Feed and its own feed.

Podcast production by Tom Warren.