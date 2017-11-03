 Caitlin Doughty on her book From Here to Eternity.

In Search of a Good Death

Live at Politics and Prose
Nov. 3 2017 7:13 AM

Travel Deathstinations

Mortician Caitlin Doughty traveled the world to study different funeral rituals.

Listen to Episode No. 173 of Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Caitlin Doughty discusses her book From Here to Eternity.

You can also watch a video of this talk or view a playlist of videos from other readings that have featured in this podcast feed.

Live at Politics and Prose will appear every Friday in the Slate Daily Podcast and its own feed.

Podcast production by Tom Warren.