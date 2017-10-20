 Eileen Myles’ new book, Afterglow, is a dog memoir.

Eileen Myles on Dogs, Grief, and the Migration of Souls

Eileen Myles on Dogs, Grief, and the Migration of Souls

Live at Politics and Prose
Oct. 20 2017

Of Dogs and Mailmen

Eileen Myles has woven a surreal and moving memoir about her beloved late pit bull, Rosie.

Listen to Episode No. 171 of Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Eileen Myles discusses her new book, Afterglow (a Dog Memoir).

You can also watch a video of this discussion or see a playlist of videos from other readings that have featured in this podcast feed.

Live at Politics and Prose will appear every Friday in the Slate Daily Podcast and in its own feed.

