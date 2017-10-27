 Colin Dickey’s book Ghostland covers ghosts and haunted America.

Why We Can Thank Immigrants for Halloween

Oct. 27 2017 11:06 AM

Ghosts, Myths, and Memories

When Colin Dickey visited America’s haunted places, he didn’t find ghosts; he found a forgotten past.

Listen to Episode No. 172 of Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Colin Dickey discusses his book Ghostland.

