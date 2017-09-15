 Zoë Quinn talks Gamergate and online abuse in her book Crash Override.

Zoë Quinn Survived Gamergate, and Now She’s Helping Others Overcome Online Abuse

Sept. 15 2017 7:24 AM

Crash Override

When Zoë Quinn’s life was upended by Gamergate, she built a system to help other victims of online abuse.

Listen to Episode No. 166 of Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Zoë Quinn discusses her new book, Crash Override, at Politics and Prose Bookstore in Washington.

Live at Politics and Prose will appear every Friday in the Slate Daily Podcast and its own feed.

