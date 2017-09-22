 Danielle Allen on her book Cuz, mass incarceration, and the war on drugs.

Michael Was Jailed at 15, Released at 26, and Dead at 29. Now His Cousin Seeks Answers.

Michael Was Jailed at 15, Released at 26, and Dead at 29. Now His Cousin Seeks Answers.

Slate
Live at Politics and Prose
Today's best authors.
Sept. 22 2017 7:15 AM

The New Lost Generation

Danielle Allen discusses the impact of mass incarceration on her cousin, who was imprisoned at 15.

1400x1400_SLATEPLUS_PoliticsProse

Listen to Episode No. 167 of Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Danielle Allen discusses her new book, Cuz.

Advertisement

You can also watch a video of Allen’s appearance at the store, or see a playlist of videos from other readings that have featured in this podcast feed.

Live at Politics and Prose will appear every Friday in the Slate Daily Podcast and its own feed.

Email: books@politics-prose.com
Twitter: @PoliticsProse

Podcast production by Tom Warren.