Where Is Racism Born: From People or From Policies?

Where Is Racism Born: From People or From Policies?

Live at Politics and Prose
Aug. 25 2017 10:24 AM

A Brief History of Racism

Ibram X. Kendi on the history of racist thought and how racist policies are the cradle of racist ideas.

Listen to Episode No. 163 of Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Ibram X. Kendi discusses his award-winning book Stamped From the Beginning.

