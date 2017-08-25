Where Is Racism Born: From People or From Policies?

A Brief History of Racism
Ibram X. Kendi on the history of racist thought and how racist policies are the cradle of racist ideas.
Listen to Episode No. 163 of Live at Politics and Prose:
On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Ibram X. Kendi discusses his award-winning book Stamped From the Beginning.
