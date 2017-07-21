 Matthew Klam discusses his novel Who Is Rich? with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Matt Klam Returns After 17 Years With a Hilarious Meditation on Art and Legacy

July 21 2017 10:48 AM

Worth the Wait

Matthew Klam returns with his first book in 17 years and explains the delay to CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Listen to Episode No. 158 of Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Matthew Klam discusses his new book, Who Is Rich?

Podcast production by Tom Warren.