Matt Klam Returns After 17 Years With a Hilarious Meditation on Art and Legacy

Worth the Wait
Matthew Klam returns with his first book in 17 years and explains the delay to CNN’s Jake Tapper.
Listen to Episode No. 158 of Live at Politics and Prose:
On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Matthew Klam discusses his new book, Who Is Rich?
Advertisement
Live at Politics and Prose will appear every Friday in the Slate Daily Podcast and its own feed.
Email: books@politics-prose.com
Twitter: @PoliticsProse
Check out other Panoply podcasts at itunes.com/panoply.
Podcast production by Tom Warren.