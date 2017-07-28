Justice Is Not Color Blind

 Angela J. Davis leads a panel of legal experts in a discussion on race and law enforcement.

July 28 2017 7:07 AM

Policing the Black Man

Angela J. Davis leads a panel of legal experts in a discussion about race and criminal justice.

Listen to Episode No. 159 of Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Angela J. Davis discusses her new anthology, Policing the Black Man, with several of the book’s contributors.

Production by Tom Warren.