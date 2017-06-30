Crime Novelist Don Winslow Has Lots of Opinions

Don’t Ask Me About the Wall!
Crime novelist Don Winslow on the war on drugs, police reform, and Hollywood.
Listen to Episode No. 155 of Live at Politics and Prose:
On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Don Winslow discusses his new book, The Force.
Advertisement
Live at Politics and Prose will appear every Friday in the Slate Daily Podcast and its own feed.
Email: books@politics-prose.com
Twitter: @PoliticsProse
Check out other Panoply podcasts at itunes.com/panoply.
Podcast production by Tom Warren.