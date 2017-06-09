 Brooke Gladstone and Margaret Sullivan discuss the media, alternative facts, and reality.

Brooke Gladstone on the Media in the Age of Fake News and Alternative Facts

June 9 2017 10:30 AM

The Trouble With Reality

Brooke Gladstone pulls back the curtain on the media in the age of fake news and alternative facts.

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Brooke Gladstone discusses her new book, The Trouble With Reality: A Rumination on Moral Panic in Our Time.

