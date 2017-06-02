Race in Trump’s America

Race in America 2017
April Ryan returns to moderate our fifth Race in America Today panel.
Listen to Episode No. 151 of Live at Politics and Prose:
On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, April Ryan moderates our fifth Race in America Today panel. Panelists include Mary Frances Berry, Avis Jones-DeWeever, Wesley Lowery, and Julianne Malveaux.
Advertisement
Live at Politics and Prose will appear every Friday in the Slate Daily Podcast and its own feed.
Email: books@politics-prose.com
Twitter: @PoliticsProse
Check out other Panoply podcasts at itunes.com/panoply.
Production by Tom Warren.