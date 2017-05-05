The Osage Murders—a Tale of Family, Greed, and Hate

Killers of the Flower Moon
David Grann on the Osage murders, a racist, avaricious conspiracy in the last days of the Wild West.
Listen to Episode No. 147 of Live at Politics and Prose:
On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, David S. Grann discusses his new book, Killers of the Flower Moon.
Production by Tom Warren.