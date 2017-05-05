 David Grann discusses the Osage murders and the early days of the FBI in Killers of the Flower Moon.

The Osage Murders—a Tale of Family, Greed, and Hate

The Osage Murders—a Tale of Family, Greed, and Hate

Slate
Live at Politics and Prose
Today's best authors.
May 5 2017 11:58 AM

Killers of the Flower Moon

David Grann on the Osage murders, a racist, avaricious conspiracy in the last days of the Wild West.

1400x1400_SLATEPLUS_PoliticsProse

Listen to Episode No. 147 of Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, David S. Grann discusses his new book, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Advertisement

Live at Politics and Prose will appear every Friday in the Slate Daily Podcast and its own feed.

Email: books@politics-prose.com
Twitter: @PoliticsProse

Check out other Panoply podcasts at itunes.com/panoply.

Production by Tom Warren.