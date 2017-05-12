When Society Collapses, Will Your Neighbors Come Over With a Shotgun or a Covered Dish?

Failing Gracefully
Cory Doctorow on his new novel Walkaway and how the measure of a society is how well it falls apart.
Listen to Episode No. 148 of Live at Politics and Prose:
On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Cory Doctorow discusses his new book, Walkaway.
Production by Tom Warren.