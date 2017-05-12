 Cory Doctorow discusses his book Walkaway and shares his thoughts on technology and society.

When Society Collapses, Will Your Neighbors Come Over With a Shotgun or a Covered Dish?

May 12 2017 11:30 AM

Failing Gracefully

Cory Doctorow on his new novel Walkaway and how the measure of a society is how well it falls apart.

Listen to Episode No. 148 of Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Cory Doctorow discusses his new book, Walkaway.

