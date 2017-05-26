 Amy Goldstein discusses her book, Janesville.

How the Great Recession and Subsequent Closing of the Local GM Plant Impacted Paul Ryan’s Hometown

How the Great Recession and Subsequent Closing of the Local GM Plant Impacted Paul Ryan’s Hometown

Slate
Live at Politics and Prose
Today's best authors.
May 26 2017 2:03 PM

Microcosm, USA

Amy Goldstein on the impact of the 2008 Great Recession in Janesville, Wisconsin, and how it reflected the entire U.S.

1400x1400_SLATEPLUS_PoliticsProse

Listen to Episode No. 150 of Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Amy Goldstein discusses her book, Janesville: An American Storyin Washington.

Advertisement

Live at Politics and Prose will appear every Friday in the Slate Daily Podcast and its own feed.

Email: books@politics-prose.com
Twitter: @PoliticsProse

Check out other Panoply podcasts at itunes.com/panoply.

Production by Tom Warren.