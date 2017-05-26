How the Great Recession and Subsequent Closing of the Local GM Plant Impacted Paul Ryan’s Hometown

Microcosm, USA
Amy Goldstein on the impact of the 2008 Great Recession in Janesville, Wisconsin, and how it reflected the entire U.S.
Listen to Episode No. 150 of Live at Politics and Prose:
On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Amy Goldstein discusses her book, Janesville: An American Story, in Washington.
Production by Tom Warren.