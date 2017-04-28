This Generation’s Space Race: Taking Action to Fight Climate Change and Its Deniers

Listen to Episode No. 146 of Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Todd Stern, Jamie Henn, Dave Levitan, and Kristen Gunther discuss climate change and related policy.

Advertisement



Live at Politics and Prose will appear every Friday in the Slate Daily Podcast and its own feed.

Check out other Panoply podcasts at itunes.com/panoply.