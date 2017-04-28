 Todd Stern, Dave Levitan, Jamie Henn, and Kristen Gunther discuss climate change policy at Politics and Prose.

This Generation’s Space Race: Taking Action to Fight Climate Change and Its Deniers

April 28 2017 11:09 AM

What to Do About Climate Change?

A panel of experts discusses how to thwart climate change and politicians’ antipathy toward it.

Listen to Episode No. 146 of Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Todd Stern, Jamie Henn, Dave Levitan, and Kristen Gunther discuss climate change and related policy.

